Hindustan Construction Company receives credit ratings for various debt facilities

Non convertible debentures (Rs 753 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable
Optionally convertible debentures (Rs 863.88 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable
Long term facilities (Rs 121.12 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable
Long term / short term facilities (Rs 7313.28 crore) - IVR BBB-/Stable/ VRA3
