Hindustan Construction Company receives credit ratings for various debt facilities

Non convertible debentures (Rs 753 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable

Optionally convertible debentures (Rs 863.88 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable

Long term facilities (Rs 121.12 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable

Long term / short term facilities (Rs 7313.28 crore) - IVR BBB-/Stable/ VRA3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hindustan Construction Company has received credit ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating as under: