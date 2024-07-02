Business Standard
Hindustan Construction Company receives credit ratings for various debt facilities

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company has received credit ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating as under:
Non convertible debentures (Rs 753 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable
Optionally convertible debentures (Rs 863.88 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable
Long term facilities (Rs 121.12 crore) - IVR BBB-/ Stable
Long term / short term facilities (Rs 7313.28 crore) - IVR BBB-/Stable/ VRA3
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

