Nifty holds 24,150 mark; media shares rally for 2nd day

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark after hitting days low of 24,073.65 in morning trade. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.41 points or 0.15% to 79,591.60. The Nifty 50 index added 35.80 points or 0.15% to 24,177.75.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 79,855.87 and 24,236.35, respectively in early trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.49%.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 46,869.53 and 53,297.26, respectively.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,226 shares rose and 1,484 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media Index gained 1.45% to 2,070.15. The index rallied 3.90% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 7.55%), TV18 Broadcast (up 6.91%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 5.34%), Tips Industries (up 3.33%), Nazara Technologies (up 3.27%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.71%), Sun TV Network (up 1%) and Dish TV India (up 0.31%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight :
South Indian Bank rose 0.63%. The gross advances jumped 11.4% YoY at Rs 82,510 crore. Deposits increased 8.4% at Rs 1.03 lakh YoY, and CASA ratio stood at 31.87% as against 32.64% for Q1 FY25.
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rallied 4.44% after the compnays unit received a three year contract worth Rs 375 crore from ADNOC distribution. The contract quantity is estimated to be 30 million litres per year.
Global Markets:
Most Asian stocks traded higher as investors assessed the South Koreas inflation came in at 2.4% for June.
Megacap growth stocks, like Apple and Tesla, propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a strong start for the new quarter. The broader market also participated in the gains, with the Dow and S&P 500 edging higher in pre-holiday trading.
Investors are awaiting key U.S. labor market data later this week, hoping for insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%, the S&P 500 gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.83%. Notably, the tech sector jumped 1.3% in the first trading session of July.
While the US manufacturing PMI data for June indicated continued contraction, a bright spot emerged: prices paid dropped to a six-month low. This could be a welcome sign for the Fed's fight against inflation. Despite this, market expectations remain for around two interest rate cuts later this year, beginning in September, according to LSEG FedWatch.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

