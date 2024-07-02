Business Standard
Volumes jump at Chemplast Sanmar Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Angel One Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2024.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd witnessed volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17322 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.542.00. Volumes stood at 11927 shares in the last session.
Angel One Ltd recorded volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21401 shares. The stock lost 8.48% to Rs.2,360.15. Volumes stood at 17134 shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 21693 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3137 shares. The stock increased 9.13% to Rs.11,020.70. Volumes stood at 3730 shares in the last session.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50746 shares. The stock gained 5.05% to Rs.1,050.00. Volumes stood at 97429 shares in the last session.
Patanjali Foods Ltd saw volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60712 shares. The stock increased 0.49% to Rs.1,708.05. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

