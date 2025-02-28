Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.2, down 3.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 32.36% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.2, down 3.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 12.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1436.85, down 3.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.79 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 28.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

