BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Archidply Industries Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2024.

Archidply Industries Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2024.

BPL Ltd lost 9.77% to Rs 108 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67930 shares in the past one month.

 

Archidply Industries Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 116.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2640 shares in the past one month.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd crashed 7.17% to Rs 43.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deep Industries Ltd dropped 6.74% to Rs 545.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35892 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd corrected 6.70% to Rs 982.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19764 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

