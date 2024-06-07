Hindustan Copper Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.8, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 200.4% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.89% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.8, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has slipped around 7.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 110.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

