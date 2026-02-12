Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 24.59% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.541.4520.1328.970.610.740.580.700.460.61

