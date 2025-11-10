Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 27.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 196.87 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 27.33% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 196.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 171.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales196.87171.99 14 OPM %-4.93-8.42 -PBDT16.2719.79 -18 PBT11.2914.82 -24 NP10.0813.87 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content