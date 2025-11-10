Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 10514.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 10514.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 941.02 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 10514.58% to Rs 50.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 941.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 833.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales941.02833.60 13 OPM %10.587.56 -PBDT118.1660.87 94 PBT81.1928.46 185 NP50.950.48 10515

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

