Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 91.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 162.18 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 91.82% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 162.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.18168.56 -4 OPM %-11.25-7.07 -PBDT6.9016.95 -59 PBT0.5410.25 -95 NP0.526.36 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content