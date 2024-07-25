Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 264.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 15.88 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 264.58% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.8814.5915.686.172.490.762.320.651.750.48