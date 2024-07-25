Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 264.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 15.88 croreNet profit of Sikko Industries rose 264.58% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.8814.59 9 OPM %15.686.17 -PBDT2.490.76 228 PBT2.320.65 257 NP1.750.48 265
