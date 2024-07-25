Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 264.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 15.88 crore
Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 264.58% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.8814.59 9 OPM %15.686.17 -PBDT2.490.76 228 PBT2.320.65 257 NP1.750.48 265
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jio Things launches MediaTek-powered 4G Android Cluster, Module for 2W EVs

Labour minister to meet with 20 ministries on 'capturing' employment data

Viral Video: UK cop stamps on Pak national's head at airport, suspended

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 80k mark, down 100 pts; Nifty nears 24,400

L&T Q1FY25 analysis: Analysts eye order execution post strong June quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon