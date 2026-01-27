Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 95.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 212.24 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 95.05% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 212.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.212.24197.47-0.360.9221.2124.1817.4319.710.8917.99

