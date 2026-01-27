Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 95.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 95.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 212.24 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 95.05% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 212.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales212.24197.47 7 OPM %-0.360.92 -PBDT21.2124.18 -12 PBT17.4319.71 -12 NP0.8917.99 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex spurts 122 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX zooms 7.78%

Sensex spurts 122 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX zooms 7.78%

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Marine Electricals rises after bagging Rs 284-cr orders

Marine Electricals rises after bagging Rs 284-cr orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance