Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 99464.42 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 97.55% to Rs 142.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5826.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 99464.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95371.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales99464.4295371.27 4 OPM %2.338.64 -PBDT1877.738690.31 -78 PBT348.197443.00 -95 NP142.675826.96 -98
