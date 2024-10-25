Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 77.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.42% to Rs 106.81 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 77.99% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.42% to Rs 106.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales106.8164.18 66 OPM %8.337.62 -PBDT7.003.94 78 PBT6.253.48 80 NP4.612.59 78
