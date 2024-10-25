Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 4604.90 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 38.40% to Rs 1092.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 789.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 4604.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4009.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4604.904009.06 15 OPM %30.4025.30 -PBDT1556.391149.72 35 PBT1445.201041.46 39 NP1092.45789.35 38
