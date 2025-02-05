Business Standard

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spurts 3.34%, BSE Oil & Gas index Gains 1.29%

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 11.2% over last one month compared to 2.71% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 3.34% today to trade at Rs 345. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 1.29% to quote at 25270.23. The index is down 2.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 3.16% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 2.52% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 10.91 % over last one year compared to the 8.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

On the BSE, 28283 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 295.37 on 19 Mar 2024.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

