Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp collaborates with ServiceNow

Poonawalla Fincorp collaborates with ServiceNow

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To adopt Gen AI-powered solutions for enhancing audit and governance capabilities

Poonawalla Fincorp is working with ServiceNow the AI Platform for business transformation and global digital workflow leader, to implement Generative AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing audit and governance capabilities. This strategic collaboration will drive greater efficiency, automation, and compliance, reinforcing Poonawalla Fincorp's commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence.

By integrating ServiceNow's AI-driven workflows, Poonawalla Fincorp will not only strengthen its risk management framework and streamline internal audits but also optimize governance mechanisms. This transformation will enhance the accuracy and reliability of audit outcomes, building trust with clients and regulatory bodies. Generative AI goes beyond analyzing existing data and aims to create new content for the auditors that resembles the patterns and characteristics of the data it was exposed to. These models learn patterns and features from large datasets, enabling them to generate new content which enriches the overall governance mechanism.

 

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

