Hindustan Zinc Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 504.3, down 0.36% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.37% in last one year as compared to a 23.47% rally in NIFTY and a 36.48% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 504.3, down 0.36% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24006.9. The Sensex is at 79032, down 0.58%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has eased around 3.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9216.25, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.94 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 24.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

