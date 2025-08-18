Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc to set up 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc to set up 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

At board meeting held on 18 August 2025

The board of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) at its meeting held on 18 August 2025 has approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the Company's overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity). The Tailings reprocessing plant, at a capital expenditure of up to Rs 3823 crore aims to recover metal from the tailing dumps. This one-of-a-kind plant, a first in India, will enable reduction of environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL's overall mineral recovery and usher in improved sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jana Small Finance Bank appointed Rajesh Sharma as COO

Jana Small Finance Bank appointed Rajesh Sharma as COO

Jana Small Finance Bank appoints Asheesh Maroo as Chief Credit Officer

Jana Small Finance Bank appoints Asheesh Maroo as Chief Credit Officer

HLE Glascoat announces acquisition of assets of Omeras GmbH

HLE Glascoat announces acquisition of assets of Omeras GmbH

Enviro Infra Engineers invests additional Rs 25 cr in EIE Renewables

Enviro Infra Engineers invests additional Rs 25 cr in EIE Renewables

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.83 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.83 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon