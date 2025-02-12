Business Standard

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 32.41% to Rs 417.35 crore

Net loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 44.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.41% to Rs 417.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 617.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales417.35617.43 -32 OPM %1.579.65 -PBDT12.3167.32 -82 PBT-6.9344.69 PL NP-6.7144.58 PL

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 138.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

