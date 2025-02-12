Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.41% to Rs 417.35 croreNet loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 44.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.41% to Rs 417.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 617.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales417.35617.43 -32 OPM %1.579.65 -PBDT12.3167.32 -82 PBT-6.9344.69 PL NP-6.7144.58 PL
