Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 3093.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 3093.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 40.95% to Rs 93.93 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure rose 3093.48% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.95% to Rs 93.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.9366.64 41 OPM %26.754.47 -PBDT25.431.97 1191 PBT22.84-0.37 LP NP14.690.46 3093

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

