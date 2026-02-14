Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 3093.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.95% to Rs 93.93 croreNet profit of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure rose 3093.48% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.95% to Rs 93.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.9366.64 41 OPM %26.754.47 -PBDT25.431.97 1191 PBT22.84-0.37 LP NP14.690.46 3093
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST