Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Sangam Health Care Products rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.722.8711.4014.290.310.410.300.110.200.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News