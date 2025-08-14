Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.81% to Rs 22.73 croreNet profit of Hira Automobile declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.81% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.7356.56 -60 OPM %8.753.91 -PBDT0.380.48 -21 PBT0.060.15 -60 NP0.050.11 -55
