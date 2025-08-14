Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 11.65 croreNet profit of Gorani Industries declined 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.6510.53 11 OPM %6.189.69 -PBDT0.440.79 -44 PBT0.340.69 -51 NP0.250.51 -51
