Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 182.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.50% to Rs 0.93 croreNet profit of Adcon Capital Services rose 182.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.50% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.930.40 133 OPM %92.4757.50 -PBDT0.640.23 178 PBT0.640.23 178 NP0.480.17 182
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content