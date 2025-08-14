Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.270.15 80 OPM %3.70-6.67 -PBDT0.110.07 57 PBT0.100.06 67 NP0.080.04 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

