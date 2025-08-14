Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 185.71% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.07 186 OPM %15.00-28.57 -PBDT0.030.20 -85 PBT0.030.20 -85 NP0.020.20 -90
