Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.66% to Rs 17.38 croreNet profit of Shree Metalloys declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.66% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.3829.29 -41 OPM %1.151.02 -PBDT0.190.28 -32 PBT0.160.22 -27 NP0.120.17 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content