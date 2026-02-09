Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22368, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.48% jump in NIFTY and a 13.9% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22368, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25832.9. The Sensex is at 83979.52, up 0.48%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 28.34% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36451.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 22400, up 2.1% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 82.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.48% jump in NIFTY and a 13.9% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 110.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

