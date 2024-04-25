Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2024.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 14.66% to Rs 9417.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5068 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 10.19% to Rs 431.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd spiked 7.73% to Rs 4274.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1798 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd jumped 7.29% to Rs 3355. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5956 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd gained 6.97% to Rs 644.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

