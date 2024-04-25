Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 63.7 points or 0.48% at 13449.84 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Yuken India Ltd (up 5.24%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 5.18%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 5.02%),Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 4.95%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 4.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Centum Electronics Ltd (up 4.74%), KSB Ltd (up 4.04%), Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (up 3.87%), Inox Wind Energy Ltd (up 3.84%), and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (up 3.59%).

On the other hand, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (down 5%), Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (down 4.9%), and Bharat Bijlee Ltd (down 4.02%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.03 or 0.07% at 73799.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.85 points or 0.07% at 22386.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.36 points or 0.38% at 47035.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.65 points or 0.11% at 13913.17.

On BSE,1854 shares were trading in green, 1007 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

