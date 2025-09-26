Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 2.47%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19678, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.32% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 19678, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24785.6. The Sensex is at 80829.77, down 0.41%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 0.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.55, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55720 shares today, compared to the daily average of 81288 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 169.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

