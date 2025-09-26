Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 6.39% to Rs 8902.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 88860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28098 shares in the past one month.

 

Jupiter Wagons Ltd surged 4.18% to Rs 337.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd soared 4.13% to Rs 2556.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25527 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd added 3.73% to Rs 712.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7288 shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 3.23% to Rs 3762. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kothari Industrial hits the roof after signing MoU with Accademia IUAD, Italy

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO ends with subscription of 22.06 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 65.01 times

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

