Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 111.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 1507.63 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 111.36% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 1507.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1192.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1507.631192.22 26 OPM %7.285.48 -PBDT93.4454.87 70 PBT70.6132.37 118 NP52.2924.74 111
