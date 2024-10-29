SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 32.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 4421.04 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 32.93% to Rs 404.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 602.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4421.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4087.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4421.044087.33 8 OPM %28.2432.47 -PBDT595.56856.19 -30 PBT545.21809.39 -33 NP404.42602.98 -33
