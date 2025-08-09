Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 16.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 152.82 croreNet profit of Hitech Corporation declined 16.05% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 152.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales152.82142.62 7 OPM %11.8011.44 -PBDT13.9313.26 5 PBT4.624.58 1 NP3.404.05 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content