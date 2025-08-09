TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.51% to Rs 490.94 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 182.64% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.51% to Rs 490.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 379.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales490.94379.07 30 OPM %19.2611.11 -PBDT92.4039.44 134 PBT52.3518.67 180 NP38.7513.71 183
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content