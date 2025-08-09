Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.39% to Rs 123.47 croreNet profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 29.17% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.39% to Rs 123.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 161.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales123.47161.17 -23 OPM %6.786.19 -PBDT6.678.19 -19 PBT4.676.51 -28 NP3.575.04 -29
