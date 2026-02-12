HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 41.54% to Rs 2059.45 croreNet profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 226.42% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 2059.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1454.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2059.451454.98 42 OPM %3.132.18 -PBDT95.8550.16 91 PBT87.8541.27 113 NP66.2320.29 226
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST