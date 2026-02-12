HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.54% to Rs 2059.45 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 226.42% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 2059.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1454.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2059.451454.983.132.1895.8550.1687.8541.2766.2320.29

