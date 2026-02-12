Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 41.54% to Rs 2059.45 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 226.42% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.54% to Rs 2059.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1454.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2059.451454.98 42 OPM %3.132.18 -PBDT95.8550.16 91 PBT87.8541.27 113 NP66.2320.29 226

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

