Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 28.47 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries declined 45.07% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

