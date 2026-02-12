S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 98.95 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 98.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.98.95100.15-31.96-19.16-27.77-20.83-38.70-31.11-27.84-24.63

