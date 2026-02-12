Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 98.95 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 98.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales98.95100.15 -1 OPM %-31.96-19.16 -PBDT-27.77-20.83 -33 PBT-38.70-31.11 -24 NP-27.84-24.63 -13

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

