Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 171.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.22% to Rs 231.16 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.37% to Rs 92.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 989.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1246.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 171.94% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.22% to Rs 231.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.