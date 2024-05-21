Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 49.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 316.34 crore
Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 49.11% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 316.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 299.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.23% to Rs 156.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1221.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1178.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales316.34299.48 6 1221.761178.95 4 OPM %22.7321.57 -21.4422.11 - PBDT75.7064.44 17 274.33270.18 2 PBT63.3757.09 11 241.70243.26 -1 NP23.6246.41 -49 156.04198.09 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, Paytm, Brigade Enterprises

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon