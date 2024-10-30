Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 5.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 1023.90 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 5.58% to Rs 115.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 1023.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1104.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1023.901104.20 -7 OPM %12.6012.52 -PBDT168.80177.70 -5 PBT155.30163.90 -5 NP115.10121.90 -6
