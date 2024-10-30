Silly Monks Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 6.78 croreNet profit of Silly Monks Entertainment rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.784.95 37 OPM %2.654.44 -PBDT0.180.21 -14 PBT0.07-0.03 LP NP0.070.02 250
