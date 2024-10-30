Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.10 -80 OPM %-250.0030.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.15 67 PBT-0.05-0.16 69 NP-0.05-0.16 69

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

