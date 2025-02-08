Business Standard

Honeywell Automation PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 132 cr in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Honeywell Automation India's net profit grew 3.28% to Rs 132.1 crore on 1.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,090.8 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at to Rs 176 crore, up 0.86% from Rs 174.5 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 4.35% year on year (YoY) to Rs 964.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 591.9 crore (up 23.13% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 183.5 crore (up 2.92% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit rose 8.64% to Rs 353.2 crore on 1.04% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3,075.1 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

 

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

The counter rose 1.04% to end at Rs 38,465 on Friday, 7 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

