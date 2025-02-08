Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 254.52 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 4.82% to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 254.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales254.52214.58 19 OPM %18.0722.28 -PBDT48.3349.06 -1 PBT42.4743.50 -2 NP29.8231.33 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 490.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 490.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the December 2024 quarter

SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 7.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 7.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultJangpura Election Results 2025Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon