Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.80% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of Howard Hotels declined 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.80% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 13.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
