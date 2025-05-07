Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HPCL Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 3,355 crore; declares dividend of Rs 10.50/sh

HPCL Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 3,355 crore; declares dividend of Rs 10.50/sh

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,354.98 crore for Q4 FY25, registering an 18.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 2,842.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the strong bottom-line growth, the company's net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 4.42% YoY to Rs 1,08,933.13 crore during the March 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4,304.43 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 29.96% compared to the same quarter last year.

Average gross refining margins (GRMs) for Q4 FY25 were $5.74 per barrel, down from $9.08 per barrel in the corresponding period of the previous year.

 

During the quarter, HPCL's refineries recorded the highest-ever crude throughput of 6.74 million metric tons (MMT), up 15.4% from 5.84 MMT in Q4 FY24.

The company reported a quarterly sales volume of 12.70 MMT, reflecting a 3% YoY growth. HPCL also gained a 0.25% market share among PSU oil marketing companies during the period.

On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 3.57% in Q4 FY25 from 2.63% in Q4 FY24. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 2.84%, up from 2.34% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the board of the PSU oil company declared a dividend of Rs 10.50 per share for FY25. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend has been fixed for August 14, 2025.

HPCL is engaged in the refining of crude oil and the marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 0.35% to Rs 398.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

